Rising Star sponsored by Mattress Firm





Watch & Win! For your chance to win:





Two (2) Club Level Season Tickets

One (1) Season Parking Pass

Two (2) Houston Texans Jerseys





Listen during the 4th Quarter of each Houston Texans Preseason Game for the Rising Star player of the game. Once you hear it, come back here to enter the name of the player for your chance to win! Fans can enter 1 time per game and entries must be submitted within 24 hours after the game.





Tune into the first two Houston Texans Preseason Games – Saturday, August 13th at 7PM and Friday, August 19th at 9PM on ABC13.



